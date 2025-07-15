Bihar Idea Festival Propel Startups to New Heights

The Bihar Idea Festival, an ambitious initiative to foster entrepreneurship across Bihar's 38 districts, has launched a new portal to facilitate innovation and identity-driven startups. This pivotal development is touted as a significant opportunity for Bihar's budding startup sector.

The initiative, in conjunction with the Department of Industries, YourStory Media, and other key partners, was unveiled at Vikas Bhawan, Patna. Minister Nitish Mishra, YourStory's Founder Shradha Sharma, and additional dignitaries were present to endorse the portal that will allow entrepreneurs access to seed funding and acceleration support.

The festival plans to gather over 10,000 startup concepts from various groups, with a focus on youthful and artisan-driven innovation. As the state celebrates a growing startup ecosystem, the festival's efforts could empower Bihar to contribute meaningfully to the national and global startup landscape.

