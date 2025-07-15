Left Menu

ISMA Urges India to Retain Ethanol Import Restrictions for Fuel Blending

The Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) requests Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to uphold restrictions on ethanol imports for fuel blending. These restrictions support domestic ethanol production, benefiting farmers and promoting clean energy. ISMA fears policy changes could harm the economy and energy security, undermining India's biofuel leadership.

  • India

The Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) has urged Piyush Goyal, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, to maintain restrictions on ethanol imports intended for fuel blending. This call comes amid ongoing trade discussions with the United States.

In their letter, ISMA emphasized the importance of the Ethanol Blending Programme (EBP) in fostering clean energy and benefiting local farmers. The association cited the National Policy on Biofuels (2018) and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) notification from August 21, 2018, as pivotal in nurturing a self-reliant domestic ethanol industry.

ISMA warned that easing import restrictions could disrupt established payment cycles for farmers and weaken domestic production, which might result in underused ethanol plants and threaten national energy security. The association seeks continued government support to maintain a robust domestic biofuel sector and protect India's leadership in sustainable energy. (ANI)

