India Post Sets Ambitious Growth Target Under Minister Scindia's Vision

Union Minister of Communications and DoNER, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, has outlined a bold growth target of 20 to 30 percent for the Financial Year 2025-26 for India Post. This target, announced during the Department of Posts' Annual Business Meet, aims to capitalize on specific verticals and transform India Post into a sustainable profit center without neglecting its social responsibilities.

The strategic meeting, held in the national capital, gathered Heads of Circles from across the country to discuss business transformation and India Post's role as a premier logistics and citizen-centric service provider. Circle Heads shared their regional performance and strategies, showcasing efforts to align with national priorities in logistics, banking, e-commerce, and public service.

Minister Scindia lauded India Post's proactive changes, highlighting its transition to a corporate-like structure emphasizing performance, innovation, and accountability. Discussions also covered infrastructure improvements and digital transformation, aiming to position India Post as a robust, future-ready entity. The event concluded with the launch of 'Dak Samvaad,' a new monthly e-newsletter to facilitate internal communication and knowledge sharing.

