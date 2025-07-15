Tragedy Strikes in Thal: Jeep Plunges into Gorge

A tragic accident claimed eight lives and injured five others when a jeep plunged into a deep gorge near Suni village in the Thal area. The incident occurred as passengers traveled to Bokta village, effectively highlighting the vehicular safety risks in the hilly terrains.

The driver reportedly lost control, resulting in the vehicle careening into the gorge. Of the deceased, five were women and three were men, confirming Thal SHO Shankar Singh Rawat, who was present at the scene. Promptly informed, police, along with a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, launched rescue operations, aided by local residents.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Muwani, where they are currently receiving medical treatment. Bhupendra Singh Maher, the Pithoragarh District Disaster Management Officer, confirmed the recovery of the bodies, identifying all as local residents. The incident underscores the need for enhanced road safety measures in such areas.

