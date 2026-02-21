Left Menu

Shirtless Protest Sparks Political Tensions in Rajasthan

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) staged a protest in Rajasthan against the Indian Youth Congress's shirtless demonstration at an AI summit in New Delhi. BJYM accused Congress of tarnishing India's image, while Congress criticized government policies. The protest led to arrests and increased political tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-02-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 17:15 IST
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) staged a protest at the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters on Saturday, in response to a shirtless demonstration by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers during an AI summit in New Delhi. The protest, led by BJYM state president Shankar Gora, saw workers marching towards the PCC office while raising slogans.

Gora accused the Congress of tarnishing the country's image on an international platform by allowing such a protest. The IYC workers had staged their demonstration to criticize the government and the India-US trade deal. Subsequently, four individuals were arrested, with IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib stating that the protest was directed at certain policies, not the summit itself.

During the BJYM protest, security was tightened with barricades and police presence to maintain order. A brief scuffle ensued when protesters tried to breach the barriers, but the situation was quickly controlled. The demonstration lasted about half an hour before the protesters dispersed peacefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

