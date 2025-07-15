Left Menu

France's Austerity Dilemma: Drastic Measures Unveiled

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou announced austerity measures to address a daunting budget deficit. His plan includes freezing public spending and scrapping public holidays to generate state revenue. The proposal has sparked criticism and raised concerns about potential political repercussions in France's unstable parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:56 IST
France's Austerity Dilemma: Drastic Measures Unveiled

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has unveiled a controversial budget plan aiming to slash public spending in an effort to address the nation's pressing financial challenges. His proposed measures include freezing welfare spending and tax brackets, alongside the elimination of two public holidays to boost state revenues.

Facing a daunting budget deficit of 5.8% of GDP, nearly double the EU's 3% limit, Bayrou emphasized that all citizens must contribute to the fiscal recovery effort. Critics, particularly left-wing politicians, have decried the plan as inequitable and warned of its unpopularity among voters.

With the prospect of a no-confidence motion looming, Bayrou is tasked with persuading a fractured parliament to adopt these cuts. Failure to do so may exacerbate France's financial woes and jeopardize the country's credit ratings, potentially leaving a tarnished legacy for President Emmanuel Macron.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025