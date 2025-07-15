Just Dial's Strategic Shift Boosts Profit Margins and User Engagement

Just Dial, a prominent Mumbai-based company, announced a 13% increase in net profit for the April-June quarter, reaching Rs 159.6 crore. This represents a growth from the Rs 141.2 crore reported during the same period last year, as outlined in their recent regulatory filing.

The company's net revenue from operations climbed approximately 6% to Rs 297.8 crore in the first quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 280.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Sequentially, profit and revenue also saw a modest increase of 1.2% and 2.9%, respectively.

Underlining its strategic direction, Just Dial focused on enhancing user engagement by investing in AI to streamline enquiries, which, coupled with increased advertising, improved merchant conversions significantly. The company also improved its sales productivity by prioritizing high-value conversations, expecting sustained revenue growth. Traffic on Just Dial's platforms reached 193.2 million visitors, marking a 6.6% increase year-on-year.

(With inputs from agencies.)