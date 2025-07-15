Left Menu

Air India Revamps International Flight Operations Post-Crash

Air India announced the resumption of flight operations between Ahmedabad and London Heathrow from August 1, replacing the previous route to Gatwick, following a Boeing 787-8 crash. The airline will gradually restore domestic and international flights, ensuring thorough safety checks on its fleet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:28 IST
Air India Revamps International Flight Operations Post-Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a tragic Boeing 787-8 crash, Air India is set to revive its flight operations between Ahmedabad and London's Heathrow Airport starting August 1. This move replaces the previous route to Gatwick as the airline gradually restores operations after last month's suspension.

Despite resuming some flights, services on several routes like Amritsar-London and Goa-London will remain suspended until September 30. The airline, now under Tata Group ownership, emphasized that the suspension allowed for extensive safety assessments of its Boeing 787 fleet and adjustments for extended flight times due to airspace restrictions.

Flight frequencies will gradually return, with full services expected by October. Affected passengers are being contacted for re-bookings or full refunds. The partial restoration will see Air India operate over 525 international flights weekly, covering 63 routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025