Air India Revamps International Flight Operations Post-Crash

In the aftermath of a tragic Boeing 787-8 crash, Air India is set to revive its flight operations between Ahmedabad and London's Heathrow Airport starting August 1. This move replaces the previous route to Gatwick as the airline gradually restores operations after last month's suspension.

Despite resuming some flights, services on several routes like Amritsar-London and Goa-London will remain suspended until September 30. The airline, now under Tata Group ownership, emphasized that the suspension allowed for extensive safety assessments of its Boeing 787 fleet and adjustments for extended flight times due to airspace restrictions.

Flight frequencies will gradually return, with full services expected by October. Affected passengers are being contacted for re-bookings or full refunds. The partial restoration will see Air India operate over 525 international flights weekly, covering 63 routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)