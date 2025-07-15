Left Menu

Meghalaya High Court Demands Quick Action for Shillong Airport Expansion

The Meghalaya High Court has urged speedy action from relevant authorities to expand Shillong airport. The project requires acquiring 22 acres of land, with substantial work yet to be completed. The state government and relevant organizations are to expedite processes following directions from a recent court review.

Updated: 15-07-2025 23:24 IST
The Meghalaya High Court has demanded urgent progress in the expansion of Shillong airport, directing the Airport Authority of India, state government, and Director General of Civil Aviation to submit an action taken report by August 12.

While the airport project has seen some preliminary work, Chief Justice IP Mukherjee emphasized the necessity of completing significant tasks, particularly land acquisition. The required 22 acres are to be sourced from the Defence Ministry and private landowners.

The court urges coordinated efforts from the Ministry of Defence, the state government, and relevant aviation bodies to remove obstacles and finalize land transfers, allowing tenders for construction and infrastructure to be issued and completed swiftly.

