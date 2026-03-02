Thousands Gather for Vibrant Koda Festival at Bhagavathi Amman Temple

The annual 10-day Koda festival kicked off at the revered Bhagavathi Amman temple with the traditional Kodiyettu flag hoisting ceremony. Thousands crowded to witness the event on February 28, filling the air with chants of 'Amme Saranam' and 'Devi Saranam', predominantly led by women devotees.

The festival's pinnacle, the Koda, is slated for March 10, featuring significant rituals like 'Valiyapadukka' on March 6 and the 'Valiya Theevatti' on March 8, ending with the 'Odukku Pooja' at midnight on the festival's final day. These celebrations occur alongside the 89th annual Hindu Maha Sammelan, presenting various religious and cultural forums.

In response to the influx of attendees from Tamil Nadu and southern Kerala, over 800 police officers and a Marine Police unit are deployed. Additional measures include watchtowers along coastal areas and special inter-state bus services provided by the Tamil Nadu and Kerala transport corporations connecting Thiruvananthapuram and Mondaikad.

(With inputs from agencies.)