Left Menu

Market Tensions: Energy and Gold Shine Amid Iran Conflict

China's equity benchmarks remained stable as energy, defence, and gold stocks surged, offsetting declines in airline and tourism shares due to the Iran conflict. Investor focus switched to safe-haven assets amidst geopolitical tensions. Mainland sentiment was buoyed by expected government interventions, while Hong Kong markets showed vulnerability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:18 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:18 IST
Market Tensions: Energy and Gold Shine Amid Iran Conflict

China's equity benchmarks exhibited minimal movement on Monday, amid escalating geopolitical tensions following the Iran conflict. Surges in energy, defence, and gold stocks helped balance the declines in shares of airlines and tourism sectors.

Anticipation of Beijing's intervention to stabilize markets ahead of an upcoming parliamentary meeting bolstered mainland investor confidence. However, the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index, affected more by global market fluctuations, declined by approximately 2%.

After the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, investors shifted towards energy and safe-haven assets. Increased oil prices spurred sharp rises in Chinese energy companies' shares, while gold stocks also advanced significantly. Airline and tourism stocks, conversely, suffered due to conflict-induced travel disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing AI Access: Smallest AI and AIGI Join Forces in India

Revolutionizing AI Access: Smallest AI and AIGI Join Forces in India

 United States
2
Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Telangana Visit Amidst Land Protests

Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Telangana Visit Amidst Land Protests

 India
3
Tragic Blast at Kakinada Cracker Unit Claims 22 Lives

Tragic Blast at Kakinada Cracker Unit Claims 22 Lives

 India
4
Myanmar's Leadership Faces Scrutiny Amidst Mass Amnesty

Myanmar's Leadership Faces Scrutiny Amidst Mass Amnesty

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026