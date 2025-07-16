Left Menu

Trump's Pressure on Fed: A Financial Tightrope

Trump's push for Federal Reserve Chair Powell's resignation has sparked concern among investors over inflation risks and financial market volatility. Central bank independence is under scrutiny, with potential impacts on interest rates, bond markets, and the U.S. dollar. The situation underscores the delicate balance of monetary policy and political influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 02:07 IST
President Donald Trump's insistence on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's resignation is causing turbulence among investors. The potential for a more rate-cut inclined Fed has prompted fears of accelerating inflation, higher compensation demands for bondholders, and a volatile bond market.

The White House's public criticism raises concerns about the erosion of the Federal Reserve's independence. Market analysts warn that any perception of a politically driven central bank could lead to erratic financial asset movements and higher long-term Treasury rates. As a result, there's uncertainty about the impact on equities, the U.S dollar, and borrowing costs.

While the probability of Powell's ousting remains low, some suggest Trump's administration might seek a 'shadow' Fed chief to influence monetary policy. This unprecedented situation could further destabilize global investor confidence, emphasizing the critical importance of Fed independence to economic stability.

