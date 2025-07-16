Trump's Pressure on Fed: A Financial Tightrope

President Donald Trump's insistence on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's resignation is causing turbulence among investors. The potential for a more rate-cut inclined Fed has prompted fears of accelerating inflation, higher compensation demands for bondholders, and a volatile bond market.

The White House's public criticism raises concerns about the erosion of the Federal Reserve's independence. Market analysts warn that any perception of a politically driven central bank could lead to erratic financial asset movements and higher long-term Treasury rates. As a result, there's uncertainty about the impact on equities, the U.S dollar, and borrowing costs.

While the probability of Powell's ousting remains low, some suggest Trump's administration might seek a 'shadow' Fed chief to influence monetary policy. This unprecedented situation could further destabilize global investor confidence, emphasizing the critical importance of Fed independence to economic stability.

