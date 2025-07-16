Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: EU and US Trade Relations in Jeopardy

Italy's business lobby emphasizes the adverse impact of potential U.S. tariffs on EU exports due to an already strong euro. Confindustria President Emanuele Orsini highlights the exchange rate and anticipated further euro appreciation as critical concerns, urging the EU to defend its economic interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:21 IST
Tariff Tensions: EU and US Trade Relations in Jeopardy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The head of Italy's business lobby has issued a stark warning against any tariffs on European Union exports to the United States, branding zero as the only acceptable tariff level. This call comes amid the euro's significant appreciation against the dollar, a situation seen as detrimental to EU exports.

Confindustria President Emanuele Orsini highlighted that since the start of the year, the euro has surged by over 12% against the dollar, with projections indicating further rises. Orsini labeled the dollar's devaluation as the world's most significant, predicting it could reach a 20% increase, adding unparalleled complications to any potential tariff imposition.

Orsini's comments come after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened a 30% tariff on imports from the EU and Mexico, a move deemed unacceptable by EU officials. Confindustria warns that each percentage point of U.S. tariffs translates to substantial losses for Italian exports, urging a strategic plan from the EU to protect its business interests.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025