Bangalore Watch Company™: A Grand Debut on the Global Stage

Bangalore Watch Company™, a luxury Indian watchmaker, enters the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève 2025. Its Peninsula Professional collection, celebrating India's geography, gains recognition with models like the Agumbe and Mannar. Founded in 2018, the brand is making waves globally in Swiss luxury watch markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:51 IST
Two watches in Agumbe. Image Credit: ANI
Bangalore Watch Company™, an emerging name in the luxury watch industry from India, has made its entry into the 2025 edition of the esteemed Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG).

The brand has submitted two watches from its Peninsula Professional collection, which were launched earlier in the year. These include the Peninsula Agumbe, competing in the Sports category, and Peninsula Mannar, in the Challenge category. Notably, the GPHG jury had independently recognized the Peninsula collection before the brand's formal submission—an early acknowledgment of its impact. Co-Founder Nirupesh Joshi expressed his pride and underscored the significance of the international recognition in advancing Indian watchmaking to global standards.

Launched in April 2025, the Peninsula Professional collection honors India's diverse landscape, featuring designs inspired by the Himalayas, Oceans, and Western Ghats. Constructed with 200 meters of water resistance, each watch, including the Agumbe and limited-edition Mannar, showcases durable craftsmanship with Swiss Automatic movements. The collection has put an international spotlight on Bangalore Watch Company™, reinforcing India's role not only as a consumer but as a burgeoning producer in the luxury watch segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

