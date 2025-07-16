High-Stakes Negotiations: US-India Trade Deal Progresses

President Donald Trump has highlighted progress in trade negotiations between India and the United States, suggesting a deal could be finalized soon. Modeled after an agreement with Indonesia, the pact promises to open India's market to American companies.

Washington is keen to secure tariff concessions, particularly in sectors like agriculture, steel, and aluminum, ensuring duties remain below 20%. However, India remains firm in its stance against rushing the deal, prioritizing national interest.

The ongoing talks see India demanding the lowering of additional tariffs, while the US strives to maintain reciprocal conditions. A team from India's Commerce Ministry is negotiating in Washington to finalize details, as President Trump aims to announce several trade agreements in the coming months.