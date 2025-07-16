Left Menu

China's Cabinet Tackles 'Irrational' Competition in EV Market

China's cabinet has pledged to manage 'irrational' competition in the electric vehicle industry, focusing on cost and price regulation. The cabinet aims to promote high-quality development by urging automakers to enhance competitiveness through innovation. Concerns about the oversupply and domestic consumption were also addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:16 IST
China's Cabinet Tackles 'Irrational' Competition in EV Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, China's cabinet has vowed to regulate the electric vehicle industry's 'irrational' competition, focusing on cost control and price monitoring. The announcement came following a cabinet meeting presided over by Premier Li Qiang, amid an intensifying two-year price war in the auto sector.

The cabinet emphasized the need for high-quality development in electric vehicles, outlining comprehensive short- and long-term strategies to tackle the industry's challenges. There has been a growing call from industry leaders to curb excessive competition that threatens sustainable growth.

Additionally, China's cabinet addressed the issue of vehicle oversupply and strategies to boost domestic consumption. By easing restrictions and optimizing trade-in policies, officials hope to revitalize household spending and stabilize the market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025