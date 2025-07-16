Maruti Suzuki's Airbag Upgrade Spurs Price Hike
Maruti Suzuki India announced a price hike of up to 1.4% on Ertiga and Baleno models due to the standard inclusion of six airbags. The price increase, varying by model, will take effect from July 16, 2025, affecting the Ertiga and Baleno's market pricing structure significantly.
Maruti Suzuki India, the country's automotive leader, announced on Wednesday a decision to increase the prices of its popular models, Ertiga and Baleno, by up to 1.4% effective immediately.
This adjustment comes as a result of the inclusion of six airbags as a standard feature across these models. Specifically, the Ertiga will see an average ex-showroom price increase of 1.4%, while the Baleno will experience a 0.5% rise.
The revised pricing, which will take effect from July 16, 2025, places the Baleno price range between Rs 6.7 lakh and Rs 9.92 lakh, and the Ertiga between Rs 8.97 lakh and Rs 13.25 lakh.
