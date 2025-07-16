Left Menu

Manali Petrochemicals Boosts Production Capacity with New Plant

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd has inaugurated an expanded Propylene Glycol plant, boosting its production capacity significantly. The expansion aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative, aiming to reduce dependency on imports and enhance India's global manufacturing competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:04 IST
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd has unveiled its expanded Propylene Glycol plant, reinforcing its commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative, as noted by a senior official.

The expansion boosts production capacity by 50,000 kilotonnes per annum, adding to the existing 22,000 KTPA. Operations are set to begin upon approval from the Tamil Nadu State Pollution Control Board.

The development aims to lower India's reliance on imported Propylene Glycol and bolster its standing as a global manufacturing hub, with congratulatory remarks from Chairman Ashwin Muthiah highlighting the plant's advanced capabilities and sustainable growth focus.

