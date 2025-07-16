Kalpataru Ltd Reports 42% Decline in Q4 Profits Despite Income Surge
Kalpataru Ltd, a major real estate developer, reported a 42% drop in Q4 net profit to Rs 14.05 crore for FY25. Despite this decline, their total income rose to Rs 667.21 crore. For the entire fiscal year, the company achieved a net profit of Rs 21.62 crore, reversing the previous year's Rs 94.98 crore loss.
Kalpataru Ltd, a prominent real estate firm, has reported a significant 42% decrease in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, dropping to Rs 14.05 crore.
Despite this profit dip, the company's total income climbed to Rs 667.21 crore from Rs 535.22 crore in the same period the previous year, as per their recent regulatory filing.
For the entire 2024-25 fiscal year, Kalpataru managed to post a net profit of Rs 21.62 crore, a marked improvement from a loss of Rs 94.98 crore in the prior year. The total income for the year also increased to Rs 2,331.59 crore, up from Rs 2,039.93 crore in 2023-24.
