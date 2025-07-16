New Aadhaar Verification Rule Reshapes Tatkal Ticket Booking Process

The Indian Railways has introduced mandatory Aadhaar OTP verification for online Tatkal ticket bookings nationwide, effective from July 15. This step, announced by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, aims to guarantee fair access to tickets and safeguard the interests of genuine passengers.

Under the revamped system, passengers must verify their bookings via a mobile OTP linked to their Aadhaar number. The tickets can only be purchased through the IRCTC's digital platforms or authorized PRS counters post verification, which seeks to eliminate unauthorized and bulk bookings.

To further curb malpractices, the railways prohibit agents from booking Tatkal tickets in the first 30 minutes of reservation windows, impacting both AC and non-AC classes. Passengers are advised to link their Aadhaar with booking profiles to ensure a smooth process.