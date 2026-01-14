Political Roadblocks: Punjab CM's Investment Trips Grounded

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab revealed that the Union government has once again denied political clearance to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora. The intended mission to the United Kingdom and Israel in February aimed to attract investments.

This was not the first occurrence of such a denial; Mann has faced similar roadblocks before. According to the party, Mann's earlier travel plans, including a visit to Paris to cheer the Indian hockey team, faced the same fate as the Centre withheld permission.

Punjab AAP's General Secretary, Baltej Pannu, confirmed the news that was met without any clarity on the reasons behind the Centre's decision to withhold permission for these crucial foreign engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)