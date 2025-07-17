Left Menu

California's High-Speed Rail Hits a Federal Funding Snag

The Trump administration has revoked USD 4 billion in federal funding for California's high-speed rail project, which was intended to connect San Francisco and Los Angeles. This decision adds to the uncertainty surrounding the project's future. The state now seeks private investors to fund its estimated USD 100 billion cost.

The Trump administration has significantly impacted California's high-speed rail project by revoking USD 4 billion in federal funding. This move, announced by the US Transportation Department, increases the challenges already facing the long-delayed project.

President Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy criticized the project as the 'train to nowhere'. The withdrawal of funds adds to a series of actions by the Trump administration targeting California, including measures against regulations and educational institutions.

With voters initially approving the project in 2008, the high-speed rail was planned to operate within this decade. However, escalating costs and timeline delays have forced state officials to refocus efforts on a shorter segment in the Central Valley. The search for private investment to meet the projected USD 100 billion cost remains a key priority.

