Mystery Unfolds in Air India Tragedy

The Wall Street Journal has published a crucial update on the Air India crash investigation, revealing new cockpit dialogue evidence. The conversation suggests the pilot cut the aircraft's fuel flow mid-flight, contributing to the catastrophic outcome.

The tragic incident unfolded on June 12, when an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, en route to London. With only one survivor among the 242 passengers, it marked the deadliest aviation disaster in a decade.

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) launched an extensive investigation immediately. A multidisciplinary team, including experts from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, began analyzing the black box data. Preliminary findings suggest no immediate faults in Boeing or GE components, while the final report is anticipated within a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)