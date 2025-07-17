Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds in Air India Tragedy

The cockpit recording of the Air India crash reveals the captain's role in cutting the plane's fuel flow. A detailed investigation led by India's AAIB is underway. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff, claiming nearly all lives except one, marking a decade's deadliest air accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 08:57 IST
Mystery Unfolds in Air India Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Wall Street Journal has published a crucial update on the Air India crash investigation, revealing new cockpit dialogue evidence. The conversation suggests the pilot cut the aircraft's fuel flow mid-flight, contributing to the catastrophic outcome.

The tragic incident unfolded on June 12, when an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, en route to London. With only one survivor among the 242 passengers, it marked the deadliest aviation disaster in a decade.

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) launched an extensive investigation immediately. A multidisciplinary team, including experts from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, began analyzing the black box data. Preliminary findings suggest no immediate faults in Boeing or GE components, while the final report is anticipated within a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025