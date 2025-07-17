Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: First Bus Service Rolls into Markanar Village

The remote village of Markanar in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, once a Naxal stronghold, witnesses the arrival of state-run bus services for the first time since India's independence. This move, led by the local police, aims to improve connectivity for over 1,200 residents, including students and patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadchiroli | Updated: 17-07-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 09:09 IST
Breaking Barriers: First Bus Service Rolls into Markanar Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark moment, the remote village of Markanar in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district has seen state-run bus services arrive for the first time since India gained independence. This initiative is expected to dramatically improve connectivity across the region.

The introduction of the bus service on Wednesday was met with great enthusiasm as villagers gathered, waving the national flag, to welcome the bus as it became the newest addition to the state road transport network. The service marks the first of its kind in this once Naxal-affected area, benefiting over 1,200 residents from Markanar and adjoining villages.

Led by the Gadchiroli police, notably Superintendent Neelotpal, this project is part of a broader strategy to enhance infrastructure and accessibility in the district. Previous efforts have included new road and bridge constructions, indicating a sustained focus on overcoming the district's historically poor connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

