State Street Joins IndiaLand Tech Park: Green Growth in Coimbatore

In a significant development for Coimbatore's commercial real estate, State Street, a leader in financial services, has become the latest global corporation to establish itself in IndiaLand Tech Park. The LEED Platinum-rated IT SEZ in Saravanampatti is renowned for its eco-conscious infrastructure and top-notch business environment. This move highlights IndiaLand's continued success in attracting multinational corporations in search of sustainable and future-ready workspaces in India's tier-2 cities.

State Street has acquired 2.1 lakh sq. ft. of office space across four floors in Tower D of the tech park, marking a noteworthy moment in the city's economic progress. Joining the ranks of corporations like Accenture, Hexaware, Amazon, Bosch, and Cognizant, the collaboration positions Coimbatore as a promising destination for long-term growth and strategic expansion.

The development is driven by Coimbatore's robust infrastructure, rich talent pool, and favorable cost structure, making it an attractive alternative to traditional metropolitan cities. Entrepreneur Harish Fabiani, the visionary Group Chairman of IndiaLand Corporation, alongside CEO Salai Kumaran, leads the charge in developing sustainable and high-performance campuses across India. State Street's entry today further solidifies Coimbatore's status as a rising global business hub.