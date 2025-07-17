Left Menu

Modi Boosts Infrastructure in Bihar and Bengal with Major Development Launches

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch development projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in Bihar and over Rs 5,000 crore in West Bengal. Initiatives include rail, road, fisheries, IT infrastructures in Bihar, and oil, gas, and power projects in Bengal. These efforts aim to enhance regional connectivity and socio-economic development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil a series of ambitious development projects in Bihar and West Bengal, collectively worth over Rs 12,200 crore. The initiatives in Bihar focus on enhancing connectivity and socio-economic growth through rail, road, and IT infrastructure developments.

In West Bengal, the Prime Minister will address energy needs by laying the foundation for City Gas Distribution projects and dedicating the Durgapur-Kolkata gas pipeline, marking a significant step in reinforcing the region's oil and gas infrastructure.

The projects across both states are aimed at creating employment opportunities, improving public services, and fostering a sustainable environment, resonating with Modi's vision of a future-ready nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

