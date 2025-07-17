ALPA-India Defends Pilots Amid Crash Speculations
ALPA-India commends the crew of AI 171 for their efforts to protect passengers during a fatal crash. They request a transparent investigation into the incident that claimed 260 lives, urging respect over speculation of a pilot error.
In a strong defense of the pilots involved in the Air India AI 171 crash, ALPA-India has insisted on a fair investigation. The accident, which took place soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, resulted in the tragic loss of 260 lives.
The Air Line Pilots' Association - India has emphasized the professionalism and dedication of the crew, urging against premature judgments about pilot error. They stressed that the crew made every possible effort to protect passengers and minimize danger.
With the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report yet to draw final conclusions, ALPA-India, a part of IFALPA, highlighted the need for a discourse grounded in facts and dignity. Confusion caused by swiftly cut-off fuel switches has been noted as a factor by investigators.
