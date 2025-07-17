Left Menu

ALPA-India Defends Pilots Amid Crash Speculations

ALPA-India commends the crew of AI 171 for their efforts to protect passengers during a fatal crash. They request a transparent investigation into the incident that claimed 260 lives, urging respect over speculation of a pilot error.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong defense of the pilots involved in the Air India AI 171 crash, ALPA-India has insisted on a fair investigation. The accident, which took place soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, resulted in the tragic loss of 260 lives.

The Air Line Pilots' Association - India has emphasized the professionalism and dedication of the crew, urging against premature judgments about pilot error. They stressed that the crew made every possible effort to protect passengers and minimize danger.

With the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report yet to draw final conclusions, ALPA-India, a part of IFALPA, highlighted the need for a discourse grounded in facts and dignity. Confusion caused by swiftly cut-off fuel switches has been noted as a factor by investigators.

