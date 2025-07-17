Left Menu

Pilot Error: Unraveling the Mystery Behind AI171 Crash

Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, tragically crashed after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 260. Experts suggest a stabilizer fault may have led to the crash, and improper corrections might have caused the pilot to mistakenly shut off fuel switches, exacerbating the situation.

A veteran aviation expert has called for a thorough investigation into the stabilizer fault of Air India flight AI171, suggesting it could be a key factor in the tragic crash that claimed 260 lives. The flight had reported a stabilizer issue that was supposedly fixed before its doomed journey.

Capt Ehsan Khalid emphasized the importance of examining the flight data recorder for stabilizer inputs, questioning whether it was adequately repaired, which might have contributed to the crash of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner during takeoff. The stabilizer is essential for controlling the aircraft's pitch.

Khalid raised concerns about potential pilot error, noting that in an attempt to cut off the stabilizer, the first officer might have inadvertently shut off the fuel to both engines, as the switches are situated close together. He criticized Boeing's design philosophy, which places the responsibility on the flying pilot to manage the stabilizer.

