Iran's Youth Rise Against the Status Quo: A Turning Point for the Islamic Republic?
Iran faces a crisis of legitimacy as anti-government protests spread across all 31 provinces. Sparked by economic grievances and amplified by disillusionment with the ruling clerics, the protests highlight a generational divide. Authorities respond with a dual approach of dialogue and repression, as demands for change grow louder.
With Iran experiencing significant unrest and escalating foreign pressure, the Islamic Republic faces a crisis of legitimacy. Protests, initially sparked by economic grievances, have now spread to all 31 provinces, underscoring widespread discontent with the clerical establishment.
The demonstrations, predominantly led by young men, mark a shift from previous movements that were largely driven by women. Amid this turmoil, at least 34 protesters and four security personnel have been killed, with over 2,200 arrests reported.
The Iranian leadership's approach of combining dialogue with crackdown tactics appears increasingly untenable, as protesters challenge long-standing policies and ideological pillars of the Islamic Republic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
