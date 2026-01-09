Left Menu

Akasa Air Takes Flight: Joins IATA's Elite Ranks

Akasa Air has become a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) after passing the IATA Operational Safety Audit. This membership enhances Akasa Air's global credibility and aligns with India's significant aviation potential, contributing massively to employment and the economy.

Akasa Air has officially joined the prestigious International Air Transport Association (IATA), an organization representing more than 360 airlines globally, following its successful completion of the IATA Operational Safety Audit.

The move was welcomed by IATA's Regional Vice President for Asia-Pacific, Sheldon Hee, who emphasized India's vast aviation potential and the sector's substantial economic contribution.

Vinay Dubey, Founder and CEO of Akasa Air, remarked that the membership will enhance the airline's credibility worldwide, further establishing it as a major player in the industry with its fleet connecting multiple domestic and international destinations.

