Russia's Hypersonic Oreshnik: A Game-Changer or Just Hype?

Russia claims its hypersonic Oreshnik missile hit targets in Ukraine, asserting a response to an alleged Ukrainian drone attack. While Russia touts its speed and destructive potential, skeptics doubt its battlefield impact. A recent strike targeted energy and drone facilities, amid ongoing tensions between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 12:25 IST
On Friday, Russia's defense ministry announced the successful launch of its hypersonic Oreshnik missile in a significant strike against Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure and drone manufacturing sites.

This military action was portrayed as a countermeasure to an alleged Ukrainian drone assault on one of President Vladimir Putin's homes, a claim dismissed as false by Kyiv.

Despite Russia's assertive strike narrative, concerns persist about the missile's true battlefield efficacy, with Western officials casting doubt on its transformative military potential.

