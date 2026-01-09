Russia's Hypersonic Oreshnik: A Game-Changer or Just Hype?

On Friday, Russia's defense ministry announced the successful launch of its hypersonic Oreshnik missile in a significant strike against Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure and drone manufacturing sites.

This military action was portrayed as a countermeasure to an alleged Ukrainian drone assault on one of President Vladimir Putin's homes, a claim dismissed as false by Kyiv.

Despite Russia's assertive strike narrative, concerns persist about the missile's true battlefield efficacy, with Western officials casting doubt on its transformative military potential.