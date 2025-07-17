IndiGo Flight 6E 5118: Swift Turnaround After Technical Snag

In an unexpected turn of events, a minor technical snag forced an IndiGo aircraft enroute to Imphal to return to Delhi just an hour after take-off on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on flight 6E 5118, operated by an A321 aircraft, as confirmed by the airline. Prioritizing passenger safety, the pilots made the prudent decision to return to Indira Gandhi International Airport. The landing was executed safely, and the situation drew swift action from the airline.

After adhering to regulatory protocols and conducting mandatory checks, the aircraft soon recommenced its journey. IndiGo has expressed regret for the inconvenience, making efforts to minimize disruptions. The incident underscores the airline's commitment to ensuring the highest safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)