IndiGo Flight 6E 5118: Swift Turnaround After Technical Snag

An IndiGo aircraft bound for Imphal had to return to Delhi due to a minor technical issue detected an hour into the flight. The aircraft landed safely, underwent necessary checks, and resumed its journey, ensuring minimal disruption for the passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:18 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, a minor technical snag forced an IndiGo aircraft enroute to Imphal to return to Delhi just an hour after take-off on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on flight 6E 5118, operated by an A321 aircraft, as confirmed by the airline. Prioritizing passenger safety, the pilots made the prudent decision to return to Indira Gandhi International Airport. The landing was executed safely, and the situation drew swift action from the airline.

After adhering to regulatory protocols and conducting mandatory checks, the aircraft soon recommenced its journey. IndiGo has expressed regret for the inconvenience, making efforts to minimize disruptions. The incident underscores the airline's commitment to ensuring the highest safety standards.

