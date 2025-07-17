Left Menu

OYO's Global Travel Surge: Dubai, Bali, and Bangkok Dominate Bookings

OYO reports a significant growth in Indian travelers' bookings for Dubai, Bali, and Bangkok. Visa-easy policies, improved connectivity, and premium experiences are driving this trend. The travel platform plans to expand its network of 50 premium hotels in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:33 IST
OYO's Global Travel Surge: Dubai, Bali, and Bangkok Dominate Bookings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dubai, Bali, and Bangkok have been named the top destinations for Indian travelers booking through the OYO app, with a staggering 65% year-on-year increase noted. This surge is attributed to streamlined visa processes and a heightened interest in premium travel experiences, according to the travel tech unicorn, OYO.

The 'OYO Travelopedia 2025' report, based on 20,000 app bookings, reveals that Dubai witnessed a threefold increase in bookings by Indian families, while Bali saw a notable rise in visits by couples and honeymooners. Meanwhile, Bangkok remained a favorite due to its appealing travel conditions.

OYO's network of 50 premium hotels, primarily under the SUNDAY and Palette brands, reflects the company's strategic focus on Southeast Asia and the Middle East. With plans to expand further into emerging global hotspots, OYO aims to provide aspirational properties and personalized guest experiences.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025