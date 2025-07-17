OYO's Global Travel Surge: Dubai, Bali, and Bangkok Dominate Bookings

Dubai, Bali, and Bangkok have been named the top destinations for Indian travelers booking through the OYO app, with a staggering 65% year-on-year increase noted. This surge is attributed to streamlined visa processes and a heightened interest in premium travel experiences, according to the travel tech unicorn, OYO.

The 'OYO Travelopedia 2025' report, based on 20,000 app bookings, reveals that Dubai witnessed a threefold increase in bookings by Indian families, while Bali saw a notable rise in visits by couples and honeymooners. Meanwhile, Bangkok remained a favorite due to its appealing travel conditions.

OYO's network of 50 premium hotels, primarily under the SUNDAY and Palette brands, reflects the company's strategic focus on Southeast Asia and the Middle East. With plans to expand further into emerging global hotspots, OYO aims to provide aspirational properties and personalized guest experiences.