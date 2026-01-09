Left Menu

Revolutionizing Travel Bookings: Vervotech and ZealConnect Launch AI Reconfirmation Tool

Vervotech and ZealConnect have partnered to launch an AI-powered reconfirmation tool for travel bookings. This collaboration automates the confirmation process, reducing manual effort and improving operational efficiency, aiming to eliminate post-booking inconsistencies and enhance traveler experiences worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-01-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 12:48 IST
Revolutionizing Travel Bookings: Vervotech and ZealConnect Launch AI Reconfirmation Tool
  • Country:
  • India

Vervotech, renowned for its AI-native accommodation mapping, has teamed up with ZealConnect to improve travel booking confirmations. This partnership introduces a groundbreaking AI-powered reconfirmation automation tool targeting the inefficiencies plaguing post-booking confirmation processes in the travel industry.

The innovative system introduced by Vervotech and ZealConnect automates the hotel booking verification process by using preferred communication channels and operating in multiple languages. The tool communicates persistently with hotels and suppliers, identifying issues such as unconfirmed reservations or missing confirmation numbers well ahead of check-in.

This development significantly reduces manual labor and enhances operational reliability, providing travelers with a seamless experience. By addressing persistent industry bottlenecks, Vervotech's collaboration with ZealConnect marks a significant step forward in revolutionizing travel operations.

TRENDING

1
High Court Mandates Timely Panchayat Elections Amid State Delays

High Court Mandates Timely Panchayat Elections Amid State Delays

 India
2
Skyward Journeys: Blue-Collar Workers Transform Indian Travel

Skyward Journeys: Blue-Collar Workers Transform Indian Travel

 Global
3
Arthur Yuen’s Tenure Extended as Deputy Chief Executive

Arthur Yuen’s Tenure Extended as Deputy Chief Executive

 Global
4
Oceans Shatter Heat Records: Unveiling the Threat of a Warming World

Oceans Shatter Heat Records: Unveiling the Threat of a Warming World

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026