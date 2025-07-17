Left Menu

Pound Gains Ground Amid Complex Economic Landscape

The pound strengthened against the euro as recent data suggested the British labour market might be in better condition than previously thought. This development reduces urgency for the Bank of England to cut rates. Despite gains against most currencies, the pound dipped against the U.S. dollar.

The British pound showed resilience against the euro on Thursday, bolstered by new data indicating that the British labour market is not as fragile as earlier reports predicted. This shift alleviates some urgency for the Bank of England to hasten its interest rate cuts, providing a boost to sterling.

The labour statistics highlighted an intriguing landscape with 5.0% annual wage growth in the quarter ending in May, a modest reduction from previous periods but marginally above economist estimates. Additionally, previous data reflecting a steep employment decline were revised positively, reporting just a 25,000 drop instead of 109,000.

Bank economists, such as Deutsche Bank's Sanjay Raja, note a loosening yet improved labour scenario compared to the past month. However, the Bank of England navigates complicated waters balancing persistent inflation and fluctuating employment figures. The pound also showed strength against the yen and Swiss franc, though it dipped by 0.15% against the dollar following U.S. political developments influencing exchange rates.

