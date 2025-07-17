Left Menu

Mazda and Hiroshima's Economic Chill: The Ripple Effect of U.S. Tariffs

The city of Hiroshima, with its major employer Mazda, faces economic challenges due to U.S. tariffs on automobile imports. Auto parts maker Yuji Yamaguchi's firm, heavily dependent on Mazda, fears significant impact. As tariffs threaten Japan's car sector, Mazda and its partners must navigate a difficult path without clear government support.

Hiroshima, Japan, home to major car manufacturer Mazda, is bracing for economic uncertainty as U.S. tariffs on automobile imports pose significant challenges. The potential reduction in Mazda's production looms over the city, impacting local suppliers like Yuji Yamaguchi's firm, which relies heavily on Mazda for business.

As Japan faces an upper house election, the tariffs have become a flashpoint, with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba struggling to negotiate relief from the U.S. Industry experts express concerns about the potential devastation to Japan's auto sector, which comprises about 8% of the national workforce.

Meanwhile, Mazda is taking steps to mitigate the impact, such as cutting overtime and evaluating travel practices. The company emphasizes safeguarding its network of suppliers and dealers while setting up a tariff monitoring team. Nevertheless, the future remains uncertain without decisive government intervention, as the industry grapples with the current economic climate.

