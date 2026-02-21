Manipur Mourns Loss of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh honored the late BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte by paying his last respects at a Gurugram hospital, where Valte passed away after succumbing to injuries from ethnic violence.

The chief minister shared his condolences with Valte's family and participated in a prayer service aimed at bringing peace to the departed soul. This service was attended by political figures and leaders of the Zomi community.

Valte, a former minister and representative from the Zomi tribe, was 61. Singh plans to engage with BJP central leaders to discuss potential expansions of the state's cabinet as a follow-up to the incident.