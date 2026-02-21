Manipur Mourns Loss of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh paid his respects to BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who passed away following injuries from a 2023 ethnic violence incident. A condolence meeting was held with political leaders and family members. Singh will consult with the BJP leadership regarding state cabinet expansion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh honored the late BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte by paying his last respects at a Gurugram hospital, where Valte passed away after succumbing to injuries from ethnic violence.
The chief minister shared his condolences with Valte's family and participated in a prayer service aimed at bringing peace to the departed soul. This service was attended by political figures and leaders of the Zomi community.
Valte, a former minister and representative from the Zomi tribe, was 61. Singh plans to engage with BJP central leaders to discuss potential expansions of the state's cabinet as a follow-up to the incident.