Modi Inaugurates Groundbreaking HCL-Foxconn Semiconductor Project, Strengthening India's Techade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the HCL-Foxconn Semiconductor Unit in Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing, marking a significant milestone in India's endeavor to emerge as a global semiconductor hub. This event comes on the heels of the Global AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, which showcased India's technological prowess.

Emphasizing India's accelerated journey towards development, PM Modi cited recent milestones like the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue and the India Energy Summit as catalysts for the nation's progress. He highlighted the strategic importance of semiconductors, likening them to oil in the 20th century, and stressed the need for India to be self-reliant in chip manufacturing.

PM Modi expressed pride in Uttar Pradesh's transformation into a semiconductor ecosystem hub, creating vast employment opportunities and becoming a significant player in India's industrial growth. He credited the 'Double-Engine Government' for the state's progress, while global investors show growing interest in the region, acknowledging it as a promising investment destination.