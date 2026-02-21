Modi Inaugurates Groundbreaking HCL-Foxconn Semiconductor Project, Strengthening India's Techade
PM Narendra Modi participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of the HCL-Foxconn Semiconductor Unit in Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing, marking a key step in India's semiconductor ambitions. Modi highlighted India's rapid progress toward becoming a tech hub, with semiconductor self-reliance and transformative investments in AI, green energy, and digital technology.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the HCL-Foxconn Semiconductor Unit in Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing, marking a significant milestone in India's endeavor to emerge as a global semiconductor hub. This event comes on the heels of the Global AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, which showcased India's technological prowess.
Emphasizing India's accelerated journey towards development, PM Modi cited recent milestones like the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue and the India Energy Summit as catalysts for the nation's progress. He highlighted the strategic importance of semiconductors, likening them to oil in the 20th century, and stressed the need for India to be self-reliant in chip manufacturing.
PM Modi expressed pride in Uttar Pradesh's transformation into a semiconductor ecosystem hub, creating vast employment opportunities and becoming a significant player in India's industrial growth. He credited the 'Double-Engine Government' for the state's progress, while global investors show growing interest in the region, acknowledging it as a promising investment destination.
ALSO READ
PM Modi to Inaugurate Rapid Rail Expansion Projects
Epic Showdown: De Kock Praises Chakaravarthy Ahead of India vs South Africa T20 Clash
Iranian Students Lead University Protests Against Leadership
Boris Johnson Urges Noncombat Troop Deployment to Ukraine
Trump Ups the Ante: Tariffs Raised Amidst Supreme Court Showdown