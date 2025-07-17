FTSE Gains as Labour Market Cooling Signals Rate Cuts
London's stock indexes rose, driven by signs of a cooling labour market, fueling expectations that the Bank of England will cut rates by August. Wage growth has slowed, and payrolls decreased. Company's shares like Ocado surged while EasyJet's fell amid various challenges.
London's stock markets saw a rise on Thursday as mounting evidence of a cooling labour market increased confidence among investors that the Bank of England might lower interest rates by August. By 1001 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 had climbed by 0.5%, with the FTSE 250 index also gaining 0.5%.
In the UK, annual wage growth excluding bonuses decreased to its lowest level since the second quarter of 2022, reaching 5% in the three months leading up to May. Additionally, company payroll figures showed a reduction of 41,000 employees in June following a 25,000 drop in May. Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, remarked that this indicates a growing slack in the labour market, likely alleviating inflation pressures, which could prompt earlier rate cuts by the Bank of England.
Traders are predicting a 77% likelihood of a 25 basis point cut in rates next month, slightly down from 80% the day before. Overall, two rate reductions are anticipated by year-end. This data follows Wednesday's report of inflation reaching its peak since January 2024 at 3.6%. In corporate developments, Ocado's shares soared by 14% on positive earnings, while EasyJet's shares fell due to challenges such as strikes and rising fuel costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
