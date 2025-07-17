Left Menu

TRAI Launches Digital Connectivity Rating Framework at New Delhi Workshop

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) organized a workshop to introduce the new Framework for Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity. This initiative seeks to integrate digital infrastructure into property planning, using a star rating system to evaluate readiness for broadband and mobile connectivity.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) unveiled its Framework for Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity in a half-day workshop held in New Delhi on Thursday. The event gathered approximately 100 senior officials from key government bodies, industry standards organizations, and infrastructure agencies.

The workshop highlighted the importance of planning digital connectivity infrastructure as an integral part of property development. The newly introduced 2024 regulations by TRAI outline a voluntary, performance-based star rating system to assess the digital readiness of properties, akin to existing energy efficiency standards.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairperson of TRAI, underscored the necessity of robust digital connectivity, comparing its importance to basic utilities like water and electricity. Emphasizing the need for Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI), Lahoti encouraged integrating these requirements in project guidelines to ensure future-ready environments.

Participants were briefed on key parameters such as fibre entry points and readiness for 5G. The workshop also featured interactive sessions, aligning with initiatives like Digital India and Smart Cities Mission, to promote quality digital access nationwide.

TRAI plans to continue these stakeholder engagements to fortify digital infrastructure across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

