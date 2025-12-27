Amit Kashyap Appointed to GST Tribunal

Amit Kashyap, the former Deputy Commissioner of Shimla, has been appointed as a Member of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Appellate Tribunal for the State Bench of Himachal Pradesh. The central government issued the appointment orders after obtaining approval from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. The selection panel was headed by the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Kashyap, who recently retired from the Indian Administrative Service, has an impressive record. He has served in key positions such as Director of Industries and Tourism, as well as Managing Director roles in the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation and Power Corporation Limited. His military service as a commissioned officer in the Army underscores a diverse and impactful career.

The establishment of GST Appellate Tribunals aims to bolster tax administration by ensuring swift justice and enhanced transparency. These tribunals form part of the GST framework enacted across India, with a national tribunal in New Delhi and state-level benches, including the newly appointed one in Himachal Pradesh where Kashyap will serve.

