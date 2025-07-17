Maharashtra Unveils Vidarbha's First Integrated Steel Plant
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis is set to lay the foundation for LMEL's 4.5-million tonne steel project in Gadchiroli. This marks Vidarbha's first integrated steel facility. Alongside, a 5 MnTPA iron ore grinding plant inauguration and a 10 MnTPA slurry pipeline launch highlight significant regional industrial advancements.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is poised to kickstart a new era of industrial development in the state with the groundbreaking ceremony for Llyods Metals & Energy Limited's (LMEL) ambitious 4.5-million tonne steel project located in the Gadchiroli district.
This project stands as Vidarbha region's first integrated steel plant, marking a significant milestone in local industrialization. The upcoming event, scheduled for July 22, 2025, at Konsari, also features the inauguration of a 5 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MnTPA) capacity iron ore grinding facility at Hedri.
LMEL has constructed this state-of-the-art plant in remarkably swift fashion, setting it up within just one year. The event will also witness the launch of a 10 MnTPA slurry pipeline, Maharashtra's inaugural operational iron ore slurry line, which prominently contributes to improving logistics efficiency and reducing carbon emissions by 55 percent.
