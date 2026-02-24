Left Menu

Subsidy Proposal for Vidarbha's Paddy Farmers Awaits Maharashtra Cabinet Nod

A plan to offer a subsidy to paddy farmers in eastern Vidarbha impacted by unseasonal rains awaits Maharashtra cabinet approval. With losses in districts like Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, and Gondia, the government intends to transfer funds directly to farmers' accounts, addressing criticism over delays.

Updated: 24-02-2026 18:07 IST
Subsidy Proposal for Vidarbha's Paddy Farmers Awaits Maharashtra Cabinet Nod
In a bid to support affected paddy farmers in eastern Vidarbha, the Maharashtra government is set to review a subsidy proposal expected to benefit those hit by unseasonal rains, as revealed by Minister of State Yogesh Kadam. Discussing the matter at a legislative assembly session on Tuesday, Kadam highlighted the plight of farmers in districts such as Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, and Gondia who have faced significant losses.

The government had initially pledged a subsidy of Rs 20,000 per hectare for the affected farmers back in 2025, yet disbursement remains pending. BJP legislator Sudhir Mungantiwar raised concerns about delayed funding, contrasting immediate employee pay raises with the unfulfilled promise to farmers. Meanwhile, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the government's lack of urgency in releasing the funds.

Kadam, vowing commitment to the farmers, indicated that Rs 3,000 crore has been distributed to paddy farmers in bonuses over recent years. The minister acknowledged issues with middlemen influencing the farmer registration process and asserted that new measures are in place to ensure only authentic farmers receive support. The registration, targeted to conclude within three months, is a precursor to placing the subsidy proposal before the cabinet for final approval.

