Mystery Surrounds India Plane Crash: Investigations Continue
India's aircraft accident investigation agency has stressed that it is premature to conclude what caused the Air India Boeing crash that resulted in 260 fatalities. While a report hints at possible pilot error, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau cautions against forming premature narratives before the probe concludes.
India's aircraft accident investigation authority has urged patience in the wake of the Air India Boeing crash that claimed 260 lives, stressing that drawing conclusions is premature.
According to a Wall Street Journal report, a cockpit recording suggested that a pilot allegedly cut off fuel to the engines, though the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has not confirmed these details.
Cautioning against speculation, AAIB chief GVG Yugandhar emphasized maintaining the integrity of the investigation, amid intensifying media scrutiny and public interest.
