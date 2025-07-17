Mystery Surrounds India Plane Crash: Investigations Continue

India's aircraft accident investigation authority has urged patience in the wake of the Air India Boeing crash that claimed 260 lives, stressing that drawing conclusions is premature.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, a cockpit recording suggested that a pilot allegedly cut off fuel to the engines, though the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has not confirmed these details.

Cautioning against speculation, AAIB chief GVG Yugandhar emphasized maintaining the integrity of the investigation, amid intensifying media scrutiny and public interest.