Sunteck Realty Shines with 47% Profit Surge Despite Revenue Dip

Sunteck Realty Ltd posted a 47% increase in its consolidated net profit reaching Rs 33.43 crore for the first fiscal quarter. This surge in profit occurred despite a fall in total income to Rs 201.53 crore, down from Rs 328.01 crore in the same period last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sunteck Realty Ltd has stunned the real estate sector with a substantial 47% rise in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 33.43 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

This impressive profit increase stands in stark contrast to a decrease in total income, which dropped to Rs 201.53 crore from the Rs 328.01 crore recorded during the same time frame last fiscal year, as reported in a regulatory filing released on Thursday.

Despite the revenue decline, Sunteck Realty remains a powerhouse in India's real estate market, continuing to develop major projects within the highly competitive Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

