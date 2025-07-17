Sunteck Realty Shines with 47% Profit Surge Despite Revenue Dip

Sunteck Realty Ltd has stunned the real estate sector with a substantial 47% rise in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 33.43 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

This impressive profit increase stands in stark contrast to a decrease in total income, which dropped to Rs 201.53 crore from the Rs 328.01 crore recorded during the same time frame last fiscal year, as reported in a regulatory filing released on Thursday.

Despite the revenue decline, Sunteck Realty remains a powerhouse in India's real estate market, continuing to develop major projects within the highly competitive Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).