Sunteck Realty Shines with 47% Profit Surge Despite Revenue Dip
Sunteck Realty Ltd posted a 47% increase in its consolidated net profit reaching Rs 33.43 crore for the first fiscal quarter. This surge in profit occurred despite a fall in total income to Rs 201.53 crore, down from Rs 328.01 crore in the same period last year.
Sunteck Realty Ltd has stunned the real estate sector with a substantial 47% rise in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 33.43 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
This impressive profit increase stands in stark contrast to a decrease in total income, which dropped to Rs 201.53 crore from the Rs 328.01 crore recorded during the same time frame last fiscal year, as reported in a regulatory filing released on Thursday.
Despite the revenue decline, Sunteck Realty remains a powerhouse in India's real estate market, continuing to develop major projects within the highly competitive Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
