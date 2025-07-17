Left Menu

Debate Over E-Rickshaws in Mcleodganj: Pathania Advocates for Petrol Autos

Kewal Singh Pathania, Deputy Chief Whip of the Himachal Pradesh Congress, urges Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to permit petrol autos in Mcleodganj. E-rickshaws struggle on the steep terrains, causing inconvenience. The Chief Minister has instructed relevant departments to reassess the e-rickshaw mandate.

Kewal Singh Pathania, Deputy Chief Whip of the Congress in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, has made a strong appeal to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He is advocating for the permission of petrol autos within Mcleodganj near Dharamshala, countering a mandate that enforces the use of e-rickshaws.

Pathania, along with a delegation of the Auto Operator Union, addressed this pressing matter with the Chief Minister on Wednesday evening. He highlighted the significant challenges faced due to the government's e-rickshaw mandate, which has proven problematic in Mcleodganj and its vicinity.

He articulated that e-rickshaws fail to efficiently navigate steep terrains in areas such as Dharamkot, Naddi, Upper Bhagsu, Haini, and Rakkad. This results in frequent stalls, causing inconvenience to both commuters and drivers. Pathania hopes that by reconsidering the decision, relief can be provided to auto operators.

