Goa's Vision: An Integrated Air-Sea Tourism Hub

Goa's Tourism Minister announced plans to promote aviation and tourism together, aiming to create jobs and international visibility. At a civil aviation conference, Goa presented proposals to align tourism with civil aviation, including the creation of an air-sea tourism hub leveraging Dabolim Airport and Vasco Cruise Terminal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Goa's Tourism Minister, Rohan Khaunte, has enthusiastically declared the state's readiness to integrate aviation with tourism, portraying a bold vision for economic growth and international recognition.

Speaking at the Western Region Civil Aviation Ministers' Conference in Mumbai, Khaunte emphasized the synergy between tourism and civil aviation, presenting future-focused proposals to enhance Goa's appeal and connectivity.

Highlighting efforts like India's Dekho Apna Desh and Chalo India, he revealed plans for an innovative air-sea tourism hub, capitalizing on Goa's strategic locale. The conference was attended by prominent officials including Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

