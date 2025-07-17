Goa's Vision: An Integrated Air-Sea Tourism Hub

Goa's Tourism Minister, Rohan Khaunte, has enthusiastically declared the state's readiness to integrate aviation with tourism, portraying a bold vision for economic growth and international recognition.

Speaking at the Western Region Civil Aviation Ministers' Conference in Mumbai, Khaunte emphasized the synergy between tourism and civil aviation, presenting future-focused proposals to enhance Goa's appeal and connectivity.

Highlighting efforts like India's Dekho Apna Desh and Chalo India, he revealed plans for an innovative air-sea tourism hub, capitalizing on Goa's strategic locale. The conference was attended by prominent officials including Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

