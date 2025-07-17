Left Menu

Amrit Bharat Express: A New Era for Patna-New Delhi Rail Travel

The Amrit Bharat Express, a new non-AC train service, will regularly ply between Patna and New Delhi from July 31. With advanced amenities and affordable fare, it aims to provide enhanced travel experiences. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, it marks the fourth route for Amrit Bharat trains in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Amrit Bharat Express, a novel non-AC train service, is set to launch between Patna and New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi officiating its inauguration. Scheduled to commence operations on July 31, Northern Railway confirmed the train's pricing at Rs 560 for Sleeper Class, a slight increase due to added amenities.

According to Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Train No. 22361 will depart daily from Rajendra Nagar Terminal at 19.45 hrs, arriving in New Delhi the next day at 13.10 hrs. The return journey, Train No. 22362, will leave New Delhi at 7.10 pm the following day, reaching Rajendra Nagar Terminal the next morning at 11.45 am.

With eight Sleeper Class coaches, eleven General coaches, and a pantry, Amrit Bharat Express will ensure comfort and convenience during travel. The inaugural run is set for July 18, with the train halting at stations including Patna, Ara, Buxar, and Ghaziabad before concluding in New Delhi. This launch marks the fourth Amrit Bharat route in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

