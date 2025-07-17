Left Menu

Trilateral Rail Link: Paving the Path to Regional Connectivity

Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan have finalized a trilateral agreement to build a railway connecting Tashkent, Kabul, and Peshawar, extending to Gwadar and Karachi ports. The project, costing $4.8 billion, aims to enhance regional connectivity, facilitating trade and economic integration across Central Asia and Pakistani seaports through Afghanistan.

In a significant move towards fostering regional connectivity, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan have signed a historic trilateral agreement on Thursday. The pact sets the wheels in motion for the development of a railway line connecting Tashkent, Kabul, and Peshawar, with extensions to the Pakistani ports of Gwadar and Karachi.

Led by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who represented Pakistan in Kabul for the signing, the project is estimated to cost $4.8 billion. This strategic railway aims to boost economic integration by linking Central Asian nations to Pakistani maritime gateways via Afghanistan.

The UAP Railway Project, announced in 2021, aims to facilitate regional trade, transit, and development, promising to reinforce stability and growth in Central Asia. Separate discussions between Pakistani and Afghan officials also focused on strengthening bilateral ties and widening cooperation on trade, transit, and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

