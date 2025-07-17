PepsiCo's Resilient Global Market Amidst Challenges

In the second quarter of 2025, global food and beverage giant PepsiCo experienced a 4% organic revenue growth in its snacks segment, bolstered by robust sales in regions such as India, China, and Brazil. This growth underscores the strong performance of its convenient foods business internationally.

Despite the success in its snacks division, PepsiCo's International Beverages Franchise segment faced challenges in the same period. A decline in the Indian market impacted its beverage business outside North America, although other territories, including China and the Middle East, showed positive growth.

Overall, PepsiCo's net revenue rose by a modest 1% to USD 22.72 billion. Looking forward, the company expects to maintain its resilience, buoyed by its international operations and improving performance in North America. The impact of unseasonal weather in India during June posed challenges, yet the company's unit volumes still demonstrated significant growth, largely driven by international markets.

