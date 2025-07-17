Left Menu

PepsiCo's Resilient Global Market Amidst Challenges

PepsiCo reported a 4% growth in its global snacks business in Q2 2025, driven by strong performance in markets like India. However, its international beverage segment saw a decline in India. Overall, PepsiCo's Q2 revenues rose by 1%, with growth expected to be steady throughout the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:16 IST
PepsiCo's Resilient Global Market Amidst Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the second quarter of 2025, global food and beverage giant PepsiCo experienced a 4% organic revenue growth in its snacks segment, bolstered by robust sales in regions such as India, China, and Brazil. This growth underscores the strong performance of its convenient foods business internationally.

Despite the success in its snacks division, PepsiCo's International Beverages Franchise segment faced challenges in the same period. A decline in the Indian market impacted its beverage business outside North America, although other territories, including China and the Middle East, showed positive growth.

Overall, PepsiCo's net revenue rose by a modest 1% to USD 22.72 billion. Looking forward, the company expects to maintain its resilience, buoyed by its international operations and improving performance in North America. The impact of unseasonal weather in India during June posed challenges, yet the company's unit volumes still demonstrated significant growth, largely driven by international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025